Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 6,785 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

