Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $53.50

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,377,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

