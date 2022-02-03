Bank of America Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $304.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.
ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.75.
NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.01. 3,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,605. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $196.94 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.