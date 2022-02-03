Bank of America Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $304.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.75.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.01. 3,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,605. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $196.94 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

