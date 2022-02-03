Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 20,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,845. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $3.17 per share. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 54.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

