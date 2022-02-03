Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 20,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,845. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $36.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $3.17 per share. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 54.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
