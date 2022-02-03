Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report sales of $79.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.60 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $329.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 172.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BANC opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

