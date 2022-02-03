Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $150.83 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

