Bamco Inc. NY Has $2.09 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.00 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day moving average of $187.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

