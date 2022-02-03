Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,858 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $254.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

