Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $100.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.06.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

BLL traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,162. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

