Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.31.

BIDU opened at $158.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

