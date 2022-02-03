BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($9.01) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.66) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.46) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.81) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.51).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA stock opened at GBX 572.20 ($7.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 564.65. The stock has a market cap of £18.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.