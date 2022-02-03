Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lifted to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $125.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $103.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.17. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

