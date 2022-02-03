B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s current price.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 647,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,694. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 33.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 562,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 160.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,959,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 382,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,085 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

