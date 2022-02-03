B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$8.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.61. 7,584,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$517,334.40. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.