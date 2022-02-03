B. Riley Increases Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $174.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $105.37. 21,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,981. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 31.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 425.9% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

