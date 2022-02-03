B. Riley Increases Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $174.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $105.37. 21,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,981. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
