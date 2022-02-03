Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXTG stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Axis Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

