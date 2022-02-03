Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXTG stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Axis Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
Axis Technologies Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Axis Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.