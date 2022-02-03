Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 602.42 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 608.60 ($8.18). Approximately 1,855,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,820,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610.80 ($8.21).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVST shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.14) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.60) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 501 ($6.74).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 608.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 587.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.69.

Avast Company Profile (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

