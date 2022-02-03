Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 602.42 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 608.60 ($8.18). Approximately 1,855,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,820,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610.80 ($8.21).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVST shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.14) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.60) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 501 ($6.74).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 608.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 587.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.69.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

