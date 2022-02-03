Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AVAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. Avanti Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

