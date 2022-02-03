Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)’s share price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 891,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 659,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBWTF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 55.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

