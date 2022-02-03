Autonio Price Up 2.5% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $104,199.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.74 or 0.07094495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.63 or 0.99808491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054837 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

