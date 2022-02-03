Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Decreased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $206.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,858. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

