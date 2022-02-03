Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.73 million.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$24.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.22.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.