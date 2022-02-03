AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

T traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,925,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

