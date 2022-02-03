Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.43. Atlas posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Atlas’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

ATCO stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atlas by 98.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atlas by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

