Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $574.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ATLKY opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

