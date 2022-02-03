Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

