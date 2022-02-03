ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

