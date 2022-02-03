AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

