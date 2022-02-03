Assetmark Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.