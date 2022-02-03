Assetmark Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.