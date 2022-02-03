Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $230,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10,666.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,829 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 174.5% during the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 200,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 288,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Apple by 15.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,931,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,122,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,869 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average is $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

