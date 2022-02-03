Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIBS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.