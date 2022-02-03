Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,346,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.11 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

