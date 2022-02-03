Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

