Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

AZPN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.81. 171,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,733. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

