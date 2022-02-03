Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,523. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

