Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 901,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,751. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

