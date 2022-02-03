Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post $4.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $9.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.26 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

ASND opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

