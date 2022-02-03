Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 6.2%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.80 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 57,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,268,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $400,770,782 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $8,089,293. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

