ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 2.5% Higher

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 146.10 ($1.96). 1,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.92).

The company has a market capitalization of £141 million and a P/E ratio of 54.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

