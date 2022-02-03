Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by 63.3% over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

APAM stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

