Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by 63.3% over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

APAM stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

