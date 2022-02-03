Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.32.

NYSE AJG opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

