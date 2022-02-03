Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,056 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

