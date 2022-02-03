Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $9.58 Million Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 178,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

