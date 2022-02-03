Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 46.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 183,684 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.