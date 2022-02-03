Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AAR were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 82,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after buying an additional 233,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after buying an additional 139,257 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 216.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.73. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.