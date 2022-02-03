Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,460 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 53.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.