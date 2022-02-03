Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,124 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in WPP were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $80.21 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $82.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

