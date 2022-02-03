Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.60) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company issued revenue guidance of $27.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.04 million.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

